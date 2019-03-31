Church & Dwight (CHD) PT Raised to $80.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.79.

CHD stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.22. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $72.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,290,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 83,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

