China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.00. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 232,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. China Recycling Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.26% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/china-recycling-energy-creg-shares-gap-up-to-1-00.html.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.