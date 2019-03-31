China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Receives $13.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

LFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Nomura cut China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LFC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 444,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,216. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

