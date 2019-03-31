Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,986,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,560,000 after acquiring an additional 626,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,104,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

CVX opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

