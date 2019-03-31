Chemours Co (CC) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,433,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,017,411 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Chemours worth $689,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Chemours by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Chemours by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chemours by 3,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,675,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $2,265,374.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 13,536 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $522,895.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,924 shares of company stock worth $3,924,730 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Chemours stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 98.83% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

