Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.68. Charter Communications posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $9.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $15.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.82%.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Charter Communications stock traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.91. 1,410,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Charter Communications has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $368.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bickham sold 14,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.86, for a total value of $4,777,834.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 55.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

