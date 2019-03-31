Cetera Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the period.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $3,790,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,323 shares of company stock worth $4,576,757. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $108.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $111.34.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

