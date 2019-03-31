Cetera Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE XEL opened at $56.21 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cetera Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/cetera-advisors-llc-has-524000-stake-in-xcel-energy-inc-xel.html.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.