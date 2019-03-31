Cetera Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $1,062,578.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,745 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,504.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $140.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

