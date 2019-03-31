Cetera Advisors LLC Has $21.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $77.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cetera Advisors LLC Has $21.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/cetera-advisors-llc-has-21-34-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.