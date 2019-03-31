Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,794,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,036,000 after acquiring an additional 904,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after acquiring an additional 642,841 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $785,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $929,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $106.07 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/cetera-advisors-llc-boosts-position-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.