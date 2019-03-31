Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.24 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 64.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. National Securities upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

