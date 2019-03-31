Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $300.16 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In related news, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $580,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,286.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

