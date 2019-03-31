Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $774,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 283,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,516,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,338,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $521,431.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,919.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $12,632,578.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $176.54 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

