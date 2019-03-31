Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 32,600 Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (ETJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 70,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $9.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

