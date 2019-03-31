Cerner (CERN) & CSP (CSPI) Critical Contrast

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Cerner alerts:

CSP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Cerner does not pay a dividend. CSP has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Cerner and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 11.74% 14.84% 11.06% CSP 18.67% -5.58% -2.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CSP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cerner and CSP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 1 4 8 0 2.54 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than CSP.

Risk & Volatility

Cerner has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerner and CSP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.37 billion 3.46 $630.05 million $2.21 25.89 CSP $72.92 million 0.63 $14.44 million N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than CSP.

Summary

Cerner beats CSP on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and EHR agnostic platform, CareAware that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments and public health organizations. It has a strategic collaboration with Christiana Care Health System to provide a weight loss surgery program. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT Infrastructure, collaboration and resale, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.