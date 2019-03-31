Centric Wealth Management Takes $318,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $50.03 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $50.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

