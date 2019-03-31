Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,595 Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 112,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 43,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,184.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

