Centric Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 883.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 44,350.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

SPLV opened at $52.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $52.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

