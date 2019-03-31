Centene (CNC) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Centene stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Centene has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

