Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.36.

Shares of CAT opened at $135.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

