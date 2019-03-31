Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Cars.com worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

CARS stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.49 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

