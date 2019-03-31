Cars.com (CARS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CARS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cars.com to $28.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.49 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,824.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 546,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 518,116 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,267.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

