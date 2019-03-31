Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRZO. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $12.47 on Friday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,003.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 30,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $372,443.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,354. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 33.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 186,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

