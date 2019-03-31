CarMax (KMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.
CarMax stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,551,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after acquiring an additional 140,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.7% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,741,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after acquiring an additional 258,689 shares in the last quarter.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Featured Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.