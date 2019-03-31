CarGurus Inc (CARG) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $27,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 651,931 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $190,790,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $33,520,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

CARG opened at $40.06 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 99,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $3,882,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,531,761 shares of company stock worth $98,494,783 in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

