Cargojet’s (CJT) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$87.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of CJT opened at C$80.17 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$61.25 and a twelve month high of C$88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.80 million. Analysts expect that Cargojet will post 2.28000004550331 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

