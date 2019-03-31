Cargojet’s (CJT) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$87.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.
Shares of CJT opened at C$80.17 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$61.25 and a twelve month high of C$88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
