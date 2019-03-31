Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

CTRE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.46. 984,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,700. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,042,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,397,000 after acquiring an additional 538,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,397,000 after acquiring an additional 538,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after buying an additional 710,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

