Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans Sells 2,505 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $40,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 2,616 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $40,626.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, David Thomas Evans sold 2,584 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $40,620.48.

On Monday, March 18th, David Thomas Evans sold 2,634 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $40,616.28.

On Wednesday, March 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 2,554 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $40,608.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a negative net margin of 35.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

