CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Position Trimmed by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,699 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.14% of CARBO Ceramics worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 74.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CRR opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.79. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.18). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

