Capstone Companies (CAPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

Capstone Companies stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

