Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Receives $57.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $76.00 price target on shares of Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 3,648 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $171,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $89,438,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $3,367,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $6,406,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,833. Capri has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. Capri had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.