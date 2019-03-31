CannTrust (CTST) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $8.11. CannTrust shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 119042 shares changing hands.

The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm has a market capitalization of $856.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 4.52.

CannTrust Holdings Inc is a Canada-based company, which produces pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis for patients. The Company is a federally regulated licensed producer of medical cannabis products. The Company operates a hydroponic facility and an onsite laboratory for testing and research on the medical use of cannabis.

