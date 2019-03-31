Cannae (CNNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.42

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 6569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.03. Cannae had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,224,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,449,000 after acquiring an additional 271,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cannae by 13.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,921,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

