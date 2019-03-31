California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $1,351,070.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,003,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

