California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Zscaler Inc (ZS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 350.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,054 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,179,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,998,000 after acquiring an additional 919,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,720 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zscaler by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after acquiring an additional 231,351 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zscaler by 5,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,583 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $67,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $6,536,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,889 shares of company stock valued at $31,383,625. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS opened at $70.93 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a PE ratio of -228.81.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

