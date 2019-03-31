California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 519 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $392,608.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,385.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KWR opened at $200.33 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

