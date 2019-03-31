California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.55 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SkyWest by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SkyWest by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,672 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SkyWest by 924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.75. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $803.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.62 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 696,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,988,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $468,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 697,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,476,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,775 shares of company stock worth $2,680,834. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

