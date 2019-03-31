California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Instructure Inc (INST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Instructure worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Instructure by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

INST opened at $47.12 on Friday. Instructure Inc has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

INST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

