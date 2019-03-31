California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 248.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Velanne Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,390,000. Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,272,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,373,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,020,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $13.56 on Friday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.34.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 143.65% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

In other news, Director John Paulson acquired 14,790,038 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $206,321,030.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $53,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,792,535 shares of company stock valued at $317,725,199 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

