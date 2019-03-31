California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.46 Million Position in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 87.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.93 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 32.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $649,088,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

