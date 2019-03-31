California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,022 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 63.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 452,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 161.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.75 to $18.45 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

ETH stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.66 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

