BUDDY (BUD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,130.00

BUDDY (CURRENCY:BUD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. BUDDY has a total market cap of $0.00 and $23,130.00 worth of BUDDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUDDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and LATOKEN. In the last week, BUDDY has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BUDDY alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.36 or 0.17187896 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00061446 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001414 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012116 BTC.

BUDDY Profile

BUDDY is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. BUDDY’s total supply is 67,000,000,000 tokens. BUDDY’s official website is investors.buddy.cloud . BUDDY’s official message board is medium.com/@BuddyWorks . The Reddit community for BUDDY is /r/buddyhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUDDY’s official Twitter account is @BuddyGit

BUDDY Token Trading

BUDDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUDDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUDDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUDDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUDDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUDDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.