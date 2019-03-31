Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $715,000 Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $104,914.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $412,452.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

