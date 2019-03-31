Brokerages Set Talanx AG (TLX) Price Target at $37.28

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.28 ($43.35).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLX. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

TLX traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching €34.36 ($39.95). The company had a trading volume of 84,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a fifty-two week high of €37.66 ($43.79). The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

