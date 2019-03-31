Brokerages Set Encana Corp (ECA) Price Target at $11.27

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised shares of Encana from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $8.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,244.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,547.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 24.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,563,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,081,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Encana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,398,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,081,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 23,139,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Encana by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,176,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,795 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 18,684,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,511,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Encana has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

