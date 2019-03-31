Brokerages Set $49.75 Price Target for Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $49.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.83 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th.

In other news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $66,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA bought a new position in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consol Energy by 184.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 247,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,411,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Consol Energy by 62.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consol Energy by 45.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,521 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consol Energy stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94. Consol Energy has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.65. Consol Energy had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

