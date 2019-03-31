Brokerages Set $34.00 Price Target for TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TTEC an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 201,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,762. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. TTEC has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $419.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. TTEC had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $52,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $4,594,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,444,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,255,000 after buying an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 171,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 81,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.