Brokerages Expect Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $528.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.60 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. 201,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,849,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,446,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,849,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,877,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,340,000 after buying an additional 124,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,725,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

