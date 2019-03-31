Brokerages Expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Independence Contract Drilling reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of ICD opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

In related news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd bought 9,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,279.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,616. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $86,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.