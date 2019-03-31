Brokerages Expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Independence Contract Drilling reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of ICD opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

In related news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd bought 9,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,279.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,616. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $86,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

